Latest News

EN HL EURQ ISL POR 200623
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Ronaldo marks 200th Portugal cap with winner

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 200th international appearance with the winner as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday, while Erling Haaland netted twice for Norway.

Toni Kroos quiere retirarse en el Real Madrid
LaLiga
Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for one season
Venus Williams fights for over three hours to beat Camila Giorgi in Birmingham
Tennis
Venus Williams handed Wimbledon wild card

Premier League

Manchester City agree deal to sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea
Premier League
Reports: Man City agree deal to sign Kovacic

Premier League champions Manchester City are edging closer for a deal for Chelsea midfielder

Nkunku
Premier League
Chelsea sign France forward Nkunku from RB Leipzig
Marseille : Andoni Iraola pour succéder à Tudor ?
Premier League
Bournemouth name Andoni Iraola as manager
Gary O’Neil sacked as head coach of Bournemouth
Premier League
Bournemouth sack manager Gary O'Neil
UEFA Europa League

UEFA charge Mourinho for Europa League final referee abuse
UEFA Europa League
UEFA charge Mourinho for EL final referee abuse

UEFA began disciplinary proceedings on Friday against Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against an official in this week's Europa League final.

EN HL UEL SEV ROM 310523
UEFA Europa League
Sevilla 1 (4-1) Roma 1 - Highlights
Mourinho has 'no deep feeling' for Tottenham
UEFA Europa League
Sevilla vs Roma - Preview
EN HL EUL SEV JUV 180523
UEFA Europa League
Sevilla 2 Juventus 1 (3-2 Aggregate) - Highlights
UEFA Champions League

PSG 1 ST GOAL
Paris Saint Germain FC
Manchester United FC
Paris Saint Germain FCManchester United FC
UEFA Champions League
United 2nd Goal
Paris Saint Germain FC
Manchester United FC
Paris Saint Germain FCManchester United FC
UEFA Champions League
United Goal
Paris Saint Germain FC
Manchester United FC
Paris Saint Germain FCManchester United FC
UEFA Champions League
EN SP FCB GOAL 01 230820
Paris Saint Germain FC
FC Bayern München
Paris Saint Germain FCFC Bayern München
UEFA Champions League
EN SP UCL PSG FCB KICK OFF
Paris Saint Germain FC
FC Bayern München
Paris Saint Germain FCFC Bayern München
UEFA Champions League
EN SP LEVA GOAL 190820
EN SP LEVA GOAL 190820UEFA Champions League
EN SP BAYERN 2nd GOAL 190820
EN SP BAYERN 2nd GOAL 190820UEFA Champions League
EN SP BAYERN GOAL 190820
EN SP BAYERN GOAL 190820UEFA Champions League
Highlights

image description

La Liga

Toni Kroos quiere retirarse en el Real Madrid
LaLiga
Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for one season

Toni Kroos has agreed to a one year contract contract extension at Real Madrid

Joselu nouvel attaquant du Real Madrid
La Liga
Real Madrid sign forward Joselu from Espanyol
جود بيلينغهام
La Liga
Bellingham to pay 'homage' to Zidane with shirt
Bellingham
La Liga
Madrid confirm Bellingham arrival from Dortmund
image description

Ligue 1

EN LG1 TOP5 GOALS MD38 040623
Ligue 1
Ligue 1 - Top 5 Goals: Matchday 38
Monaco sack Clement after European failure
Ligue 1
Monaco sack Clement after European failure
EN HL LG1 PSG CFC 030623_001
Ligue 1
PSG 2 Clermont 3 - Highlights

