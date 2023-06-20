Latest News
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Ronaldo marks 200th Portugal cap with winner
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 200th international appearance with the winner as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday, while Erling Haaland netted twice for Norway.
Competitions
Premier League
Premier League
Reports: Man City agree deal to sign Kovacic
Premier League champions Manchester City are edging closer for a deal for Chelsea midfielder
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA charge Mourinho for EL final referee abuse
UEFA began disciplinary proceedings on Friday against Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against an official in this week's Europa League final.
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint Germain FCManchester United FC
UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint Germain FCManchester United FC
UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint Germain FCManchester United FC
UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint Germain FCFC Bayern München
UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint Germain FCFC Bayern München
EN SP LEVA GOAL 190820UEFA Champions League
EN SP BAYERN 2nd GOAL 190820UEFA Champions League
EN SP BAYERN GOAL 190820UEFA Champions League
Highlights
La Liga
LaLiga
Kroos extends Real Madrid contract for one season
Toni Kroos has agreed to a one year contract contract extension at Real Madrid